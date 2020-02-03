Selmer hopes to win the HGTV Hometown Takeover

SELMER, Tenn.–Another small Tennessee town is vying for the chance of a makeover-an HGTV Hometown Takeover that is!

Community members gathered at Action Realty Monday in Selmer to make a video in hopes their city gets picked.

HGTV claims this will be “the biggest renovation project ever where they plan to revitalize an entire community.”

“It puts Selmer on the map. It gives people an opportunity to see what we have to offer and maybe we would get more tourism in the county and raise money as well,” said Brooke Redmon, Action Relaty broker.

“Our businesses have gone empty and untouched for many years and it may help. We would just benefit our whole community. It would lift spirits and promote businesses downtown, “said Jessica Huff, Director of Chamber and Tourism for McNairy County.

The application deadline for HGTV’s Hometown Takeover is February 7th.