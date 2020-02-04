Three educators chosen for JMCSS for Teacher of the Year award

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System has announced their Teacher of the Year honorees.

Twenty-three educators have been recognized to represent their individual schools for the 2019-2020 school year, according to a news release.

Of those honorees, three were chosen by district leaders to represent each grade category, the release says.

Cherilyn Woolfolk, a teacher at Arlington Elementary School, was chosen to represent Pre-K through fourth grade.

Kenton Evans, a seventh grade social studies teacher at North Parkway Middle School, was chosen to represent fifth through eighth grade.

Margaret Livingston, a teacher at South Side High School since 2011, was chosen to represent ninth through 12th grades.

Woolfolk, Evans and Livingston are now finalists for the JMCSS District Teacher of the Year award.

The award will be presented at a banquet recognizing all of the Teachers of the Year at the STAR Center on May 23 at 11:30 a.m.

The building-level Teacher of the Year honorees are: