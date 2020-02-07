Memphis Zoo hiring, adding nearly 100 new jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has announced its plans to add nearly 100 new jobs.

According to the zoo’s website, the Memphis Zoological Society has a variety of open positions in zoo operations, culinary and retail, including part-time, full-time, seasonal, and internship positions.

Zoo officials say they are looking for people that are “customer-service oriented and dedicated to the zoo’s mission: to create adventures and save wildlife.”

Interested applicants should apply at memphiszoo.org/careers