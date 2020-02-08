A Dry And Warmer Weekend!

Weather Update – 7:45 a.m. – Saturday, February 8th

We’ve got dry weather in the forecast for most of the next 48 hours but more rain is expected after that. In fact, rain will start to enter the area again by late Sunday. A wet forecast is out for most of next week!

TODAY

Skies will become mostly sunny by late morning with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees by mid afternoon.

Rain will move in late Sunday evening and Monday looks very rainy in the area. Rain will continue off and on through Thursday. We are thinking between 2 to 4 inches near the Tennessee River areas. Model “A” and Model “B” for example, indicate some very high totals by Noon Thursday with lesser amounts northward.

Model A and B indicate some heavy rainfall ahead for the west Tennessee are.

With the Tennessee River already dealing with flooding, this will make conditions worse over the area.

Rain returns Sunday evening so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates including how much rain could fall next week!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com