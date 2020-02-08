Mild Weather Sunday Followed By The Return Of Rain

Weather Update – 11:08 p.m. – Saturday, February 8th –

We had a fairly “normal” Saturday. Highs were around average and we saw sunny skies. Tonight we will continue to see these mostly clear conditions with overnight lows dropping just below the freezing mark.

Cloud cover returns ahead of an approaching cold front. Southerly winds ahead of that will bring in warm, moist conditions Sunday, so highs will be closer to the 60 degree mark. On top of that it will be a bit breezy, with wind speeds sustained around 10-15 mph. The cold front will be slow moving, but we can expect to see some rain showers in the area as early as Sunday evening.

The cold front will move through during the first half of the day Monday. By then showers will be more widespread, with heavy periods of rain at times. The front is expected to stall just south of I-40. This will bring us continuous rounds of rain through the first half of the week. Parts of the Deep South are expected to be impacted by excessive rainfall Monday into Tuesday, so flooding potential will be a main concern this week.

