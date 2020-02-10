Cat found in box truck reunited with family

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local furniture store found an unusual passenger catching a ride in one of its trucks.

Furniture World Discount Warehouse in Jackson found Cassie the cat in one of its box trucks.

Workers believe the cat may have gotten in the truck at one of their delivery stops over the weekend.

Workers posted the cat on Facebook, stating they were taking care of her until they could find her owner.

It was thanks to the post that she was reunited with her family.

“A neighbor down the street actually came and rang my doorbell around noon time and showed me a picture from the news this morning, and there was Cassie,” Jeanette Neal said.

Neal says she and her daughter went right away to pick Cassie up, and they are very grateful that the store took care of Cassie until they were able to find her.