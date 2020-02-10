Red Hook Seafood prepares for soft opening

JACKSON, Tenn.–If you’re a seafood lover then the Hub City has something for you.

Red hook Cajun Seafood & Bar has now released their opening date for next Monday February 17.

The seafood chain already has two other locations one in Bartlett and one in Texas.

The Jackson location will be the third and then another location will be built in Memphis.

“The soft opening will be open to the public, there will be a few um, it will be a personal invite, just to let my servers get a feel of what it’s going to be like,” said Red Hook Manager Stacy Sullivan.

The Hub City location is at 363 North Parkway.