Tennessee launches new apprenticeship program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state has launched a comprehensive program to raise awareness about the benefits of Registered Apprenticeships.

ApprenticeshipTN is a major initiative to increase the number of skilled employees available within Tennessee’s workforce.

To help promote the program, the state has developed a new website: ApprenticeshipTN.com.

The site is a gateway to information about Registered Apprenticeship programs in Tennessee. It provides all the information needed to explore the process and to find out how to become involved in a program.

During the program, apprentices have supervised on-the-job training, along with job-related education, all while earning a wage that increases during the progression of the program.

“Apprenticeship is a tried and true method to develop and maintain qualified employees,” said Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord. “This new program will help both employers and employees realize the benefits of apprenticeships.”

As part of this initiative, the Department of Labor and Workforce Development has established an apprenticeship organization, which will soon have a regional director in each grand division of the state.

These apprenticeship directors will work directly with employers, higher education institutions, community groups, trade organizations, and other state agencies to develop and implement new registered apprenticeship programs.

For more information on Registered Apprenticeship programs in Tennessee, visit ApprenticeshipTN.