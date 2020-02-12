TWRA to host CWD update meetings

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is planning to hold four meetings that will give an update on Chronic Wasting Disease.

A news release from the TWRA says four meetings were planned in locations around West Tennessee.

The TWRA planned meetings in the following locations:

Somerville United Methodist Church in Fayette County on Feb. 18.

University of Tennessee Research and Education Center in Madison County on March 3.

Eastview Civic Center in McNairy County on March 19.

Covington Farm Bureau Office in Tipton County on March 26.

The release says the meeting will have a presentation, as well as a question and answer session.

The TWRA says they and the University of Tennessee will have staff available to answer questions about CWD.