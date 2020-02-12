TWRA to host CWD update meetings
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is planning to hold four meetings that will give an update on Chronic Wasting Disease.
A news release from the TWRA says four meetings were planned in locations around West Tennessee.
The TWRA planned meetings in the following locations:
- Somerville United Methodist Church in Fayette County on Feb. 18.
- University of Tennessee Research and Education Center in Madison County on March 3.
- Eastview Civic Center in McNairy County on March 19.
- Covington Farm Bureau Office in Tipton County on March 26.
The release says the meeting will have a presentation, as well as a question and answer session.
The TWRA says they and the University of Tennessee will have staff available to answer questions about CWD.