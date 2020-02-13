Decreasing Clouds And Falling Temps

Weather Update: Thursday. February 13 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We finally see the light at the end of the tunnel this week as the rain has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, it has taken an arctic intrusion to break the current pattern this week. An arctic front is pushing east across the region this morning. Temperatures this morning are generally in the lower 40s. That will be the high temperature for the day. For the rest of this morning and afternoon temps should slowly fall slowly through the upper 30s leveling off around 37°F There will be a persistent wind out of the northwest as an arctic high pressure settles into the Mid- Mississippi River Valley through this evening. With skies clearing by this evening, temps will tumble into the upper teens. The wind chill will be in the low teens to single digits overnight.



