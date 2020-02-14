Officials meet on Memphis Megasite

JACKSON, Tenn.–Officials meet for an update on the Memphis Megasite.

The Memphis Megasite is 4,100 acres, located in southwest Haywood County.

Haywood County Mayor David Livingston, who is also the chairman for the megasite board, said Governor Bill Lee recently clarified he is in full support of the megasite.

Officials want to keep moving this project along.

“We understand that the things that come up, like unforeseen circumstances, but we need to push forward. This project has been in development for 11 years, and we certainly need to complete this project for the people of west Tennessee,” Mayor Livingston said.

Livingston said they’re hoping for a car manufacturing plant on the site.