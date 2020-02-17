Rain Returns Tonight with Scattered Storms

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Monday, February 17th

Temperatures have been as warm as the lower 60s this afternoon in parts of West Tennessee that have enjoyed a sunny day. However, cloud cover is quickly moving in ahead of the warm front moving towards the area now. Rain showers and a few thunderstorms won’t be far behind.

TONIGHT

Showers will arrive overnight in West Tennessee, especially after midnight. Scattered thunderstorms are possible before sunrise early Tuesday. Temperatures are going to stay mild too, and may even warm up overnight. With south winds at 5-15 miles per hour we’re only going to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s at the start of the day tomorrow.

Overcast skies and showers with scattered thunderstorms are expected Tuesday with a decreasing chance for rain after noon. Temperatures will fall throughout the day, starting near 60°F in the morning, and reach 50°F during the afternoon with north winds at 5-15 mph. We’re expecting drier weather and some sun Wednesday, but watch the forecast for a chance for snow on Thursday! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour outlook, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

