Rita Ann Conquest

Services for Rita Ann Conquest, 70, will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Kenny Carr officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Mrs. Conquest, a retired McKenzie Elementary School teacher, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home. She was born on October 24, 1949 in McKenzie, TN to Arlie C. and Pauline Bush Berry. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Gleason and a member of the National Education Association (NEA). She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson J.D. Kelly.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years Paul Conquest, a daughter and son Michelle Lee Conquest and Randall Lee Conquest all of McKenzie, and 5 grandchildren Lexie Sullivan and Leslie Sullivan, Carey Grace Kelly, Chris Kelly, and Brooke Kelly.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Jimmy Holt, Nick Flippen, Gary Flippen, Greg Cook, Stacy Collins, Roger Sawyers and as Honorary Pallbearers Chip Dunavan, Ray Dean Verdell, Rueben Poff, and Don Savers

