Shelda Renae Gibbons Pruett

Shelda Renae Gibbons Pruett age 56, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her residence in Bells, TN.

She was born in Morristown, TN on April 9, 1963 to the late Billy Gibbons and Mary Katherine Howell. Mrs. Pruett enjoyed cooking and loved her family very much.

Mrs. Pruett is survived by her husband of 21 years: Mr. Jason Lynn Pruett of Bells, TN; her son: Paul Trentin Reed Jr. (Ashley) of Dandridge, TN; and leaves a legacy of 2 grandchildren: Aiden Reed and one on the way; She also leaves her best friend: Melisa Whittaker (Jesse) of Puryear, TN and her loving companion “Peanut”.

The Pruett family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.