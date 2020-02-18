Scattered Showers And Falling Temps

Weather Update: Tuesday, February 18 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a wet note with widely scattered showers this morning. Southerly flow ahead of the approaching cold front has helped warm temps into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Showers have been moving across the area somewhat disorganized. The main cold front will force showers to become a bit more organized, in fact at rumble of thunder or two won’t be completely out of the question this afternoon. The front will slide south of the region through late morning and early this afternoon, Temperatures will be falling behind the front slowly through the low 50s and upper 40s for some. You will need the warm wear, even though it does not feel like it right now.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

