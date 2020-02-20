Funeral Services for James Ray Roberson, Sr., age 83, will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Progressive Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Roberson died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Roberson will begin Friday, February 21, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Roberson will lie-in-state at Progressive Baptist Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.