JMCSS school board wraps up superintendent interviews

JACKSON, Tenn. — “We’ve got to determine the best fit for our district. We’ve got a good district, we just want a better district,” said Jackson-Madsion County School System board chairman Pete Johnson.

This week the Jackson-Madison County School Board interviewed six applicants for the position of school superintendent.

“I’ve been impressed with each of the candidates. TSBA did a fantastic job narrowing down to six candidates,” JMCSS board member Shannon Stewart said.

Thursday night the board ended their interview process with applicants Dr. Ron Woodard and Dr. Versie Hamlett.

Woodard is the assistant superintendent of instruction for Maury County Schools.

“I was attracted to the opportunities that Jackson offers,” Woodard said. “Jackson has a thriving economy. People are moving here.”

Hamlett is the director of schools for Humboldt City Schools.

“I know people who are in the community here. I know the administrators, the teachers, the staff members, so it’s just like coming home,” Hamlett said.

Both applicants spoke about their goals to better education for students in the Jackson-Madison County district.

“For kids who have those adverse circumstances, they need to see someone who looks like them that can be a walking beacon of hope and to help them strive to meet their goals,” Woodard said.

“We should all have the one mission, the one vision, and working together. That’s my firm belief, and I think that this board can lead in that direction,” Hamlett said.

Johnson says narrowing down the final six will not be an easy task.

“When you have high caliber candidates that interview well, have good resumes… It’s always difficult,” Johnson said.

There will be a special-called meeting next Tuesday, Feb. 25 to narrow down the search to the final two or three applicants.