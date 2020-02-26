TWRA announces 2019 collectible waterfowl stamp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A student’s artwork from the 2019 Tennessee Annual Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest is now available to purchase.

Campbell County High School student Erica Brock was honored as last spring’s Tennessee Best of Show, according to a Tennessee Wildlife Resources news release.

Her artwork showed a pair of redhead ducks that were created with mixed media, using colored pencil, acrylic and pastel, according to the TWRA.

The TWRA says a collectible stamp has been made from the Tennessee Junior Duck Stamp program’s Best of Show since 1999.

Brock’s stamp, along with others, can be bought through a form offered by the TWRA, and proceeds will be used for habitat improvement, according to the release.

The release says Brock received the Jeanette Rudy $1,000 scholarship from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation.

Winners from across the country will also gather to compete again on the national level. The winner will have their artwork used for the Federal Junior Duck Stamp, according to the TWRA.