SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A new hearing date has been set for Zachary Adams in the death of Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.

Adams is scheduled to return to court on March 27 for a hearing on a motion for a new trial.

Adams was convicted of Bobo’s abduction, rape and murder in September 2017.

20-year-old Holly Bobo went missing from her Decatur County home in 2011. Her remains were found in 2014.