Lane College gala raises money for scholarships

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College hosted its sixth annual Founders Day Scholarship Dinner and Gala.

Students, staff, friends and guests of Lane gathered Sunday for the celebration.

“In which we raise money for student scholarships. We will also have testimonies from Dr. Bretton Ferguson who is a maxiofacial and oral surgeon, we will [have] testimonies from our students,” said Darlette Carver Samuels, Institutional Advancement Vice President.

Hundreds of attendees filled the gymnasium to enjoy a delicious meal and great music.

“This is an exciting time for us because we have an exciting opportunity for the community to be involved in the life of Lane College, to come and be a part of our students lives,” Samuels said.

Samuels says the college is committed to help their students further their education.

“The cost of a college education continues to escalate beyond the reach of many families. Lane College is committed to helping our students graduate with minimal debt and so this scholarship luncheon celebration helps us to continue to promote student success and raise money for our students so that they can continue their college education,” Samuels said.

At this years event, gospel singer Kelly Price was invited to be a keynote speaker.