Rain On The Way For Monday

Weather Update – 7:30 p.m. – Sunday, March 8th –

It’s been another glorious fair and mild day. Highs neared 70 degrees for many locations thanks to those warm southwesterly winds aloft. These above average temperatures will be staying around all week. Overnight lows are expected to hover around 50°F, 13 degrees above average lows this time of year and at least 20 degrees warmer than our last two nights.

Note we now have later sunrise and sunset hours, with more daylight being added further into the season. Winds were a bit breezy at times, as high as 15 mph. They will be a bit lighter tonight before picking up again through the day on Monday.

Cloud cover increases tonight with our next rain maker following behind. By Monday afternoon showers will start to be more prevalent, and are expected to last through the night. A cold front does move through by Tuesday morning, giving us a brief break from the widespread showers. That same front is expected to become stationary over the area those following days, giving us chances for on-and-off showers and even scattered storms through the week.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com