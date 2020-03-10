WCCB Charlotte, NC – Anchor / Reporter

WCCB Charlotte is recruiting for a full-time anchor/reporter for WCCB News Rising.

We need a strong journalist with personality to lead our news coverage for a 4.5 hour morning show.

We’re looking for someone who can provide perspective when reading stories or discussing issues with co-hosts and guests. You need a strong command of the English language and bi-lingual capabilities. You also need to be an excellent communicator on the anchor desk. Strong social media skills are required.

You will write, produce and anchor the 4:30am newscast each day. Working closely with our team of producers, you’ll maximize breaking news – get it into the show quickly – and contribute fresh content.

Journalism degree, 3 years of anchoring and live reporting experience are required.

This is a vibrant morning team and you have to be motivated, team oriented and willing to pitch in when needed.

Send reel and resume to:

Angela Robbins

WCCB News Director

arobbins@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls please

EOE

Please note source of referral on all resumes/cover letters.