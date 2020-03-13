Changes COVID-19 could bring to community

JACKSON, Tenn. — If someone is diagnosed with the coronavirus in Madison County, you’ll likely know very quickly.

“Once we are notified that we have a positive case in Madison County, we will let you know,” Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department public information officer, Mallory Cooke said.

At that point, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will work with health care providers to contain the situation.

“If someone tests positive, they would have to be quarantined for 14 days. If that person is hospitalized, they would be quarantined in a separate area,” Cooke said.

People that person have interacted with will also be notified.

“So we would do something called contact-tracing, which means we would reach out to all the people that [the] infected person has contact with. Those folks may have to self-isolate as well,” Cooke said.

And for you, life may look a little different.

“Some of the things people in Jackson Madison County might see, if and when we get a case, is a lot more social distancing. Churches may begin canceling things, large community events may be canceled, schools may close. That is something that is a possibility,” Cooke said.

Cooke also said the health department has been advising local businesses on prevention methods, and if you have a question, just give them a call.