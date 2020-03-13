Mobile job center coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mobile American Job Center is partnering with Jackson Madison County Library to help residents looking for employment.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s (TDLWD) mobile American Job Center (MAJC) will be located at the Jackson Madison County Library Thursday, March 19, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

MAJC staff will be on-site helping job seekers complete online applications, resumes, and to register or update their information on Jobs4TN.gov.

The event is free and open to the public.

The mobile job center offers nearly all the services of a full-service center at locations that are easy for job seekers to access.