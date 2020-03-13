Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Saturday

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. – Friday, March 13th

Scattered showers are expected to move into West Tennessee this evening but it’s not likely that we’ll encounter any thunderstorms overnight. The chance for thunderstorms returns tomorrow afternoon and evening as the cold front that has already brought much rain to West Tennessee this week continues to stall over the area.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers are expected to take place this evening. Not everyone will get rain but showers will be light for the most part for those that do! Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 40s by sunrise Saturday.

Scattered showers are possible tomorrow morning, mainly between sunrise and 10 a.m. but while we’ll have a break in the rain around midday, another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected in the afternoon and evening. There’s a chance for an isolated strong thunderstorm tomorrow night but the risk for severe weather is low overall. Temperatures will warm up to the middle and upper 60s in the afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

