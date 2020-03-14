Museum celebrates Casey Jones’s birthday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Casey Jones Railroad and Museum held a special celebration on Saturday.

They celebrated the birth and legend of one of America’s most famous train engineers, Casey Jones.

They celebrated with birthday cake, ice cream and a pop up book fair by Usborne Books.

Managing director Laura Beaver says money raised at the book fair will go towards a Little Free Library in front of the museum.

“We are here to honor his legend and life, and it is his 157th anniversary of his birth,” Beaver said.

Jones would have been 157-years-old.