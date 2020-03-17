Hit-or-Miss Showers and Thunderstorms Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, March 17th

Showers finally tapered off after bringing 0.63″ of rainfall since midnight last night. We’ve got cloudy skies across most of West Tennessee now except for areas to our north and to our south, but should have a break in the rain overnight. Over the next two days, showers and thunderstorms will be hit-or-miss but a cold front coming through Thursday night is expected to bring a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms into West Tennessee.

TONIGHT

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with light winds from the northeast. Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s at the coolest point of the night, and we’ll stay rain-free overnight but we will have a chance for passing showers and thunderstorms tomorrow.

It’s going to be a warm day on Wednesday – the last day of Winter! Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will reach the 70s in the afternoon with a chance for passing showers and storms. If showers do move through tomorrow, it’ll be the 10th consecutive day with rainfall – the longest stretch since April 28th to May 7th in 2006. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

