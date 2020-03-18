Scattered Showers Return

Weather Update: Wednesday, March 18 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. There’s quite a bit of fog out there to start the morning off. however there has been a notable decrease in density over the last hour or so. Temperatures have been hovering in the low to mid 50s area wide. Infrared satellite shows clouds thickening up and cooling, associated with the slug of moisture moving NNE along a developing moist conveyor belt. There is a couple mid level disturbances within the moist channel. The font will focus the increasing moisture into showers especially by mid to late morning. The surface warm front will move in through this afternoon. It will increase the instability, which may lead to storms this afternoon. I am particularly watching, from about Highway 45 E/W to the Tennessee River.

