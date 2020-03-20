Carroll County closing facilities to public

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn.– Carroll County’s public facilities will close due to a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to a news release from Mayor Joseph Butler.

The release says county-owned facilities, with some exceptions, will begin to close immediately.

Essential public and emergency services will remain available, according to the release.

For information on county departments and services, call the numbers below:

County Mayor – (731) 986-1936

Agriculture Extension – (731) 986-1976

Chancery Court – (731) 986-1920

Circuit Court – (731) 986-1929

General Sessions Court – (731) 986-1926

Juvenile Court – (731) 986-1947

Court House – Online: courtfeepay.com, Mail: 99 Court Square, Huntingdon, TN 38344

County Clerk – Online: tn.countyclerk.com, Mail: 625 High St., Suite 103, Huntingdon, TN 38344

Election Commission – (731) 986-1968

Highway Department – Ricky Scott, (731) 234-6774 or Scotty Bailey, (731) 415-3136

Library – (731) 986-1919

Office on Aging – (731) 986-1985

Property Assessor – (731) 986-1975

Register of Deeds – (731) 986-1952

Sheriff – (731) 986-8947

Solid Waste – (731) 986-1943, Mail: 625 High St., Suite 112, Huntingdon, TN 38344

Trustee – (731) 986-1941, Online: carroll.tennesseetrustee.org, Mail: 625 High St., Suite 106, Huntingdon, TN 38344

The health department remains open. Residents are asked to call (731) 986-1990 before visiting the health department.

In case of emergency, call 911.