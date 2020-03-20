Carroll County closing facilities to public
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn.– Carroll County’s public facilities will close due to a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to a news release from Mayor Joseph Butler.
The release says county-owned facilities, with some exceptions, will begin to close immediately.
Essential public and emergency services will remain available, according to the release.
For information on county departments and services, call the numbers below:
- County Mayor – (731) 986-1936
- Agriculture Extension – (731) 986-1976
- Chancery Court – (731) 986-1920
- Circuit Court – (731) 986-1929
- General Sessions Court – (731) 986-1926
- Juvenile Court – (731) 986-1947
- Court House – Online: courtfeepay.com, Mail: 99 Court Square, Huntingdon, TN 38344
- County Clerk – Online: tn.countyclerk.com, Mail: 625 High St., Suite 103, Huntingdon, TN 38344
- Election Commission – (731) 986-1968
- Highway Department – Ricky Scott, (731) 234-6774 or Scotty Bailey, (731) 415-3136
- Library – (731) 986-1919
- Office on Aging – (731) 986-1985
- Property Assessor – (731) 986-1975
- Register of Deeds – (731) 986-1952
- Sheriff – (731) 986-8947
- Solid Waste – (731) 986-1943, Mail: 625 High St., Suite 112, Huntingdon, TN 38344
- Trustee – (731) 986-1941, Online: carroll.tennesseetrustee.org, Mail: 625 High St., Suite 106, Huntingdon, TN 38344
The health department remains open. Residents are asked to call (731) 986-1990 before visiting the health department.
In case of emergency, call 911.