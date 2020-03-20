President Trump sets COVID-19 guidelines

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has set guidelines for Americans in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Those guidelines are:

If you feel sick, stay home.

If your children are sick, keep them at home.

If someone in your household has tested positive for coronavirus, keep entire household at home.

If you are an older person, stay home away from other people.

If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk, stay home and away from other people.

