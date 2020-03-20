TWRA announces limits to in-person service at offices

NASHVILLE — In response to COVID-19 and in order to comply with social distancing recommendations from the CDC and Governor Lee, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is shortening in-person service at all TWRA offices.

Until further notice office hours will be 8 a.m. through 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

People can still call any office, email ask.TWRA@tn.gov , or visit www.TNWildlife.org for information.

Licenses and boat registration are available online 24/7/365 at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com and fishing is a great family-friendly activity which follows recommended social distancing guidelines.

Spring turkey season will open April 4 statewide for hunting as well.