BREAKING NEWS: Local health leaders confirm first COVID-19 case in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department received positive test results from the Tennessee Department of Health State Public Health Laboratory for a case of COVID-19 in Madison County on Mar. 23 at approximately 5:52 p.m.

The patient was tested and treated at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital Emergency Department on Mar. 22. The patient was released with instructions to self-quarantine until test results came back.

Epidemiology staff are currently reaching out to people who had contact with the patient.

