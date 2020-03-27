Chester Co. Junior High School debuts video for students

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Chester County Junior High School unveiled a video for its students.

Principal Dr. Belinda Anderson asked faculty members to send in video of themselves clapping.

The videos were then collected and made into a music video, featuring a song chosen from a playlist used by Anderson when she taught third grade.

The video debuted on Friday on Facebook, according to Anderson.

Anderson says the video was to show students how much they are missed and that they look forward to seeing them again.