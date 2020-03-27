Local man promotes support of healthcare workers

JACKSON, Tenn. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe, many people are thanking healthcare workers fighting to keep you safe.

Friday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Julia Ewoldt spoke with a man who wants to make it very clear that he’s not doing this for the recognition. He wants you to thank healthcare workers as well.

It all started Saturday, when one of Mark Steiner’s friends was hospitalized for COVID-19 at Jackson General.

“I just felt moved and compelled to come up to the hospital and walk the perimeter and pray for him and pray for the rest of the hospital workers, and it kind of began there,” Steiner said.

He came back Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. to walk the same lap and say the same prayer.

“I realized at that point there was a shift change going on,” Steiner said. “So I just started waving at them and saying thank you.”

Now every time someone at the hospital comes to work, they know someone out there is praying for them.

“It’s really interesting. The look on their faces as they come in is similar to the look on their faces as they leave. Yes, when they leave, they’re tired. But there’s an enthusiasm that I can observe,” Steiner said.

You don’t have to pick up a cardboard sign and come to the hospital to say, “thank you”. The hospital says people have done countless things to show their appreciation for healthcare workers.

“So it’s very, very inspiring to have the involvement of others and want to encourage anybody who wants to come out,” Steiner said.

And whether it’s a sign, a pizza or a call, the message remains the same.

“We appreciate you,” Steiner said. “We’re praying for your safety and well-being. We’re praying for your families and we thank you for being here.”

Mark Steiner goes to the hospital at shift change every night. He told us when people join him, they make an extra effort to follow CDC guidelines and stay at least six feet away from each other.