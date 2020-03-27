Physicians Quality Care tests 107 patients for COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — Physicians Quality Care says they have tested 107 patients for COVID-19 in just over a week.

In a news release Friday, representatives say they are still waiting for the results of many of those patients due to high test volumes at labs nationally.

One person, who was not from Madison County, tested positive at Physicians Quality Care since the facility began testing on March 18, according to the release.

Patients with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call ahead or call from the clinic parking lot, where they will be given a mask and instructions before entering through an isolated entrance, the release says.

The release says Physicians Quality Care uses approved tests that are being sent to a CDC-approved laboratory.

Urgent care and primary care patients have separate entrances and exam rooms at the Pleasant Plains Extended office in Jackson. Patients for OCCMed are to use the same entrance as primary care.

All COVID-19 patients at other Physicans Quality Care facilities are being directed to Jackson, according to the release.

The Jackson location is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The Milan location is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call (731) 984-8400.