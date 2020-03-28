Tornado Watch for All of West Tennessee Until 2 a.m. Sunday

Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. – Saturday, March 28th

A Tornado Watch is now in effect for all twenty-one counties in West Tennessee. This watch will be in effect until 2:00 A.M. Sunday. Remember – a tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather including tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds in and close to the watch area. Severe weather is possible between now and after midnight, and persons should remain alert for rapidly changing weather conditions. Stay tuned to Storm Team Weather Online and On Air for the latest information.

