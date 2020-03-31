Madison County courthouse to close, effective April 1
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris announced Tuesday that the county courthouse will close, effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, April 1.
Mayor Harris said the closure is due to the present cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, and the expected increase in cases.
The closure is also at the recommendation of Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department regional director Kim Tedford.
The courthouse will remain closed through at least April 14.
For assistance, call:
- Building Department: (731) 423-6014
- Register of Deeds: (731) 423-6089
- Trustee: (731) 423-6027
- Assessor of Property: (731) 423-6063
- Chancery Court: (731) 423-6030
- County Court Clerk: (731) 423-6022
- Mayor: (731) 423-6020