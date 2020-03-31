Madison County courthouse to close, effective April 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris announced Tuesday that the county courthouse will close, effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, April 1.

Mayor Harris said the closure is due to the present cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, and the expected increase in cases.

The closure is also at the recommendation of Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department regional director Kim Tedford.

The courthouse will remain closed through at least April 14.

For assistance, call: