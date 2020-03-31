Slight Chance for Frost Early Wednesday Morning

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. – Tuesday, March 31st

9.55″ is the total rainfall we’ll likely end the month of March with. That makes this the 6th wettest March on record and also the 6th wettest January-February-March on record for the three-month total rainfall to start any given year. Looking ahead, we have a break in the rain on the way and some drier weather but a bitter cold morning is in the forecast for the first day of April!

TONIGHT

After this cool day with mostly cloudy skies, thankfully the chance for rain will continue to drop, but with clearer skies overnight it’s going to be cold! Temperatures could drop to the middle and upper 30s! Patchy frost will be possible Wednesday morning, and some areas may have some fog as well.

It’ll be a sunny and warmer day tomorrow across West Tennessee. After some spots start out in the 30s this morning, look for temperatures to peak in the middle 60s this afternoon with light winds and sunny skies! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

