JMCSS passes out food, school work to students during closure

JACKSON, Tenn. — Families from across Madison County came out to food pick up locations Wednesday morning.

“We have about 1,000 coming in and they’re collecting a breakfast and lunch meal. We’re doing about 2,000 meals a day,” JMCSS school nutrition director Alison Pyron said.

The Jackson-Madison County School System is serving breakfast and lunches at nine different locations, all of which can be found on the school system’s website.

There are no restrictions on where you can pick up the food. It’s simply which location is most convenient for you.

“This is available to all children under the age of 18. They do not have to be present to collect a meal,” Pyron said.

The pick up locations are open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Right now, the service is scheduled to run through April 24, but if the situation changes, the district will reevaluate.

“In my mind, personally, I expect it to extend past April 24th. But that’s the current date that we’re working towards,” interim superintendent Ray Washington said.

The effort is being coordinated by United Way of West Tennessee and other local organizations.

“We’re doing the coordination between JMCSS, RIFA, Operation Hope, and also Southwest HRA,” Matthew Marshall, president and CEO of United Way of West Tennessee, said.

The locations are also handing out homework packets to elementary students to help them retain what they’ve learned.

“We have a system in place where they can pick up educational packets so the learning can still go on,” Pyron said.

If the safer-at-home recommendation continues, the program will be altered.

“It’s very possible that we’ll move into a summer food program type of setup,” Marshall said.

The Jackson-Madison County Schools’ website has a page dedicated to coronavirus resources.