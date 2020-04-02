City Council reviews agenda for upcoming meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger and the rest of the Jackson City Council met online Thursday afternoon for an agenda review.

Thursday’s meeting was used as a trial run for the actual council meeting that will take place next Tuesday.

Council members will be discussing various items within the budget, and will vote on a contract to resurface 30 streets in the city. Along with the agenda for the upcoming meeting, Mayor Conger also shared his thoughts on what the Governor’s executive order means for Jacksonians.

“We can’t place the complete burden on citizens and law enforcement. We all have to share in the responsibility, we all have to share in the social distancing responsibility not to spread this virus,” said Mayor Conger.

Tuesday’s council meeting will be available via live stream on the City of Jackson’s website.