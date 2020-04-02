Executive Order requires Tennesseans to stay home for non-essential activities

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday afternoon Governor Bill Lee announced he will sign Executive Order 23, requiring Tennesseans to stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities.

“While many Tennesseans have made good faith efforts to stay at home, there’s clear evidence that some citizens are beginning to disregard safer at home measures,” said Governor Bill Lee

According to Governor Lee, data shows and increase in movement among citizens across the state, prompting the executive order.

“Unacast indicates the movements of Tennesseans is trending back towards pre-COVID-19 levels after initially dropping,” explained Lee.

According to District Attorney General Jody Pickens, there can be consequences for people who violate the order.

“If law enforcement’s attempts of persuading you to come into voluntary compliance with the order are unsuccessful, then you could potentially subject yourself to being cited and or arrested by law enforcement,” explained Pickens.

Many local residents say the executive order is beneficial for the state, and slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Lee says you are still able to leave home for essential activities.

This includes grocery shopping, doctor appointments and child exchanges between separated parents… just to name a few.

The executive order remains in effect until April 14, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.