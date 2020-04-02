Local church holds drive-through donation drop-off

JACKSON, Tenn. — A church helps out in the community, from a distance.

Love and Truth Church in north Jackson held a drive-through donation drop-off and prayer service Thursday.

The church collected donations such as food, toiletries, and other basic necessities.

Donated items go to RIFA and Area Relief Ministries.

The church also prayed over those who drove through, and offered to-go communion cups.

“Although we can’t meet in the building, the building isn’t the church, the people are. We have to keep doing what God has called us to do, and that’s being the hands and feet of Jesus Christ,” Outreach Pastor Chris Smith said.

Smith said the church had to get creative to keep doing what they’re called to do.