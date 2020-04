MILAN, Tenn. — Due to the Supreme Court ruling closing all courts for the month of April, a date for the driver safety course for April 6 has been reset.

The course has been rescheduled for June 1, 2020.

If you have any questions, please contact the court clerk’s office at (731) 686-0985 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.