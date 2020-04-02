Rutherford enacts curfew due to COVID-19 concerns

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The town of Rutherford, in Gibson County, enacted a curfew Wednesday limiting travel from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In an executive order, the curfew will limit pedestrians and drivers during those hours, except in specific circumstances.

Those instances are:

Driving through Rutherford to another location outside the corporate limits of the town.

People walking or driving directly to or from their place of residence to places of employment or legitimate business activities during curfew hours.

People walking or driving to or from destinations for verifiable emergencies either inside or outside Rutherford.

Rutherford has also closed all city parks, cemeteries, public buildings and public gathering areas within the city limits.

The Rutherford Police Department will be enforcing the curfew.