Shoppers react to local store changes

JACKSON Tenn. – Stores are taking extra precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Walmart is taking additional steps to provide a safer environment for shoppers and its employees.

“I feel that this Walmart is taking care of the customer,” said shopper Cynthia Rowlett.

“To be safe, health wise and everything I think what they are doing here, yeah, it’s good,” said shopper, Roy Hicks.

“They have closed the one entrance to the north so that people are going through so that they could have the clean, sanitized carts which I feel is fantastic,” said Rowlett.

Walmart says they have began taking employees temperatures and asking health screening questions. An employee with a temperature of 100 degrees will be paid for reporting to work, and is asked to return home and seek medical assistance if necessary.

They are also asking employees and shoppers to keep a six foot distance from one another, wash their hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap.

This shopper says that Kroger is also taking additional steps.

“A lot of of employees wearing masks and gloves and the tenants in there pretty much doing a good job as far as doing the six feet away thing,” said shopper, Aldrick Kyles.

“It’s really crazy, you know. Venues are just shutting down, factories is shutting down. I was at work last night and last night was my last night at work. Just stay safe, people are dying out here, just stay safe,” said Kyles.

“We are constantly looking at plans right now and ideas to what we are going to do on response. We want to protect our employees and protect the citizens,” said Madison County Sheriff, John Mehr.

Target has also invested in rigorous cleaning routines and encouraging guests to social distance and remain six feet apart from each other while entering and shopping the store.

Walmart says other steps taken include updating leave policies, installing sneeze guards and social distancing. It’ll take a couple of weeks to get them set up. Walmart is also sharing more guidance with employees regarding masks and gloves. All Target stores will stop accepting returns and exchanges for three weeks, through April 16.