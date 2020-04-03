3,067 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 37 deaths, 293 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 3,067 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, April 3. In addition, 37 people have died, 293 are hospitalized. Another 248 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 10
- Bedford County – 6
- Benton County – 4
- Bledsoe County – 2
- Blount County – 33
- Bradley County – 21
- Campbell County – 4
- Cannon County – 4
- Carroll County – 6
- Carter County — 3
- Cheatham County – 11
- Chester County – 5
- Claiborne County – 2
- Clay County – 1
- Cocke County – 1
- Coffee County – 3
- Cumberland County – 22
- Davidson County – 685
- DeKalb County – 5
- Dickson County – 21
- Dyer County – 5
- Fayette County – 17
- Fentress County – 1
- Franklin County – 12
- Gibson County – 7
- Giles County – 3
- Grainger County – 3
- Greene County – 16
- Grundy County – 11
- Hamblen County – 3
- Hamilton County – 67
- Hardeman County — 5
- Hardin County – 2
- Hawkins County – 8
- Haywood County — 2
- Henry County — 4
- Hickman County – 1
- Houston County – 1
- Humphreys County – 3
- Jackson County – 3
- Jefferson County – 6
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 98
- Lauderdale County – 2
- Lawrence County – 3
- Lewis County – 2
- Lincoln County – 4
- Loudon County – 12
- Macon County – 7
- Madison County – 17
- Marion County – 14
- Marshall County – 4
- Maury County – 20
- McMinn County – 3
- McNairy County — 3
- Meigs County – 2
- Monroe County – 5
- Montgomery County – 41
- Morgan County — 2
- Obion County — 2
- Overton County – 2
- Perry County – 2
- Polk County – 2
- Putnam County – 50
- Roane County – 3
- Robertson County – 51
- Rutherford County – 127
- Scott County – 3
- Sequatchie County – 2
- Sevier County – 13
- Shelby County – 640
- Smith County – 3
- Sullivan County – 18
- Sumner County – 283
- Tipton County – 28
- Trousdale County — 7
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 1
- Warren County – 1
- Washington County – 20
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 1
- White County – 2
- Williamson County – 221
- Wilson County – 71
- Residents of other states/countries – 187
- Pending – 54
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.