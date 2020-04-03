3,067 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 37 deaths, 293 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 3,067 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, April 3. In addition, 37 people have died, 293 are hospitalized. Another 248 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 10

Bedford County – 6

Benton County – 4

Bledsoe County – 2

Blount County – 33

Bradley County – 21

Campbell County – 4

Cannon County – 4

Carroll County – 6

Carter County — 3

Cheatham County – 11

Chester County – 5

Claiborne County – 2

Clay County – 1

Cocke County – 1

Coffee County – 3

Cumberland County – 22

Davidson County – 685

DeKalb County – 5

Dickson County – 21

Dyer County – 5

Fayette County – 17

Fentress County – 1

Franklin County – 12

Gibson County – 7

Giles County – 3

Grainger County – 3

Greene County – 16

Grundy County – 11

Hamblen County – 3

Hamilton County – 67

Hardeman County — 5

Hardin County – 2

Hawkins County – 8

Haywood County — 2

Henry County — 4

Hickman County – 1

Houston County – 1

Humphreys County – 3

Jackson County – 3

Jefferson County – 6

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 98

Lauderdale County – 2

Lawrence County – 3

Lewis County – 2

Lincoln County – 4

Loudon County – 12

Macon County – 7

Madison County – 17

Marion County – 14

Marshall County – 4

Maury County – 20

McMinn County – 3

McNairy County — 3

Meigs County – 2

Monroe County – 5

Montgomery County – 41

Morgan County — 2

Obion County — 2

Overton County – 2

Perry County – 2

Polk County – 2

Putnam County – 50

Roane County – 3

Robertson County – 51

Rutherford County – 127

Scott County – 3

Sequatchie County – 2

Sevier County – 13

Shelby County – 640

Smith County – 3

Sullivan County – 18

Sumner County – 283

Tipton County – 28

Trousdale County — 7

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 1

Warren County – 1

Washington County – 20

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 1

White County – 2

Williamson County – 221

Wilson County – 71

Residents of other states/countries – 187

Pending – 54

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.