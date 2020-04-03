3,067 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 37 deaths, 293 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 3,067 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, April 3. In addition, 37 people have died, 293 are hospitalized. Another 248 have recovered.

April 3

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 10
  • Bedford County – 6
  • Benton County – 4
  • Bledsoe County – 2
  • Blount County – 33
  • Bradley County – 21
  • Campbell County – 4
  • Cannon County – 4
  • Carroll County – 6
  • Carter County — 3
  • Cheatham County – 11
  • Chester County – 5
  • Claiborne County – 2
  • Clay County – 1
  • Cocke County – 1
  • Coffee County – 3
  • Cumberland County – 22
  • Davidson County – 685
  • DeKalb County – 5
  • Dickson County – 21
  • Dyer County – 5
  • Fayette County – 17
  • Fentress County – 1
  • Franklin County – 12
  • Gibson County – 7
  • Giles County – 3
  • Grainger County – 3
  • Greene County – 16
  • Grundy County – 11
  • Hamblen County – 3
  • Hamilton County – 67
  • Hardeman County — 5
  • Hardin County – 2
  • Hawkins County – 8
  • Haywood  County — 2
  • Henry County — 4
  • Hickman County – 1
  • Houston County – 1
  • Humphreys County – 3
  • Jackson County – 3
  • Jefferson County – 6
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 98
  • Lauderdale County – 2
  • Lawrence County – 3
  • Lewis County – 2
  • Lincoln County – 4
  • Loudon County – 12
  • Macon County – 7
  • Madison County – 17
  • Marion County – 14
  • Marshall County – 4
  • Maury County – 20
  • McMinn County – 3
  • McNairy County — 3
  • Meigs County – 2
  • Monroe County – 5
  • Montgomery County – 41
  • Morgan County — 2
  • Obion County — 2
  • Overton County – 2
  • Perry County – 2
  • Polk County – 2
  • Putnam County – 50
  • Roane County – 3
  • Robertson County – 51
  • Rutherford County – 127
  • Scott County – 3
  • Sequatchie County – 2
  • Sevier County – 13
  • Shelby County – 640
  • Smith County – 3
  • Sullivan County – 18
  • Sumner County – 283
  • Tipton County – 28
  • Trousdale County — 7
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 1
  • Warren County – 1
  • Washington County – 20
  • Wayne County – 2
  • Weakley County — 1
  • White County – 2
  • Williamson County – 221
  • Wilson County – 71
  • Residents of other states/countries – 187
  • Pending – 54

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

