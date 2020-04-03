Executive order answers what is considered ‘essential’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 23 on Thursday afternoon, requiring Tennessee residents to stay home unless doing essential activities.

The previous orders all encouraged residents to stay home. Governor Lee’s order Thursday means now, you have to stay home unless you’re an essential employee or doing essential activities.

This has residents asking, “what actually is an essential activity?”

Essential activity, according to the executive order, means anything necessary to survive, like getting groceries or going to the doctor or pharmacy.

Grocery stores in Jackson will stay open, and Mayor Scott Conger says those stores haven’t asked for any extra security.

“All the retailers have enough capability now, since they’re limiting capacity in, that they have enough resources with their manpower to do that,” Conger said.

If you are caring for another family member, that too is allowed, but you must limit contact and use safety precautions to the greatest extent.

You can also still go outside, as long as you practice social distancing, but remember the parks in many cities across West Tennessee are now closed.

You can also still go to a place of worship, again while following social distancing guidelines, although many worship services have moved online.

Non-essential things are more obvious.

Gatherings of people who don’t live together are not allowed.

Weddings, funerals, cookouts, or any gatherings with more than 10 people are not allowed.

Likewise, any activity that is not necessary for survival, like close contact personal services, are also not permitted.

For more specifics, click here to view the executive order that lists all businesses considered essential.

The order will be in force until at least April 14.