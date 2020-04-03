Shiloh National Military Park closes more visitor areas

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park announced Friday that more visitor areas would close until further notice.

In a news release, park officials confirmed all restrooms, the main visitor center parking area and the picnic area will close on Saturday and remain closed until further notice in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The release says the park will continue to implement operational changes for the safety and health of visitors, employees, volunteers and partners.

Outdoor spaces remain open and accessible to the public. Visitors in open spaces are encouraged to follow social distancing and CDC guidelines.