3,802 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 65 deaths, 352 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 3,802 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, April 6. In addition, 65 people have died, and 352 are hospitalized. Another 356 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 10
- Bedford County – 8
- Benton County – 4
- Bledsoe County – 3
- Blount County – 38, 2 deaths
- Bradley County – 23
- Campbell County – 5
- Cannon County – 7
- Carroll County – 8
- Carter County — 3
- Cheatham County – 13
- Chester County – 6
- Claiborne County – 2
- Clay County – 2
- Cocke County – 1
- Coffee County – 7
- Cumberland County – 26
- Davidson County – 819, 7 deaths
- DeKalb County – 7
- Dickson County – 24
- Dyer County – 9
- Fayette County – 21
- Fentress County – 2
- Franklin County – 14, 1 death
- Gibson County – 12
- Giles County – 3
- Grainger County – 3
- Greene County – 17, 1 death
- Grundy County – 15
- Hamblen County – 4
- Hamilton County – 83, 9 deaths
- Hardeman County — 6
- Hardin County – 2
- Hawkins County – 14, 1 death
- Haywood County — 5
- Henderson County — 1
- Henry County — 5
- Hickman County – 2
- Houston County – 2
- Humphreys County – 3
- Jackson County – 3
- Jefferson County – 7
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 119, 3 deaths
- Lauderdale County – 5
- Lawrence County – 4
- Lewis County – 2
- Lincoln County – 5
- Loudon County – 13
- Macon County – 11, 1 death
- Madison County – 22
- Marion County – 20, 1 death
- Marshall County – 9
- Maury County – 24
- McMinn County – 3
- McNairy County — 4
- Meigs County – 2
- Monroe County – 6
- Montgomery County – 54, 1 death
- Morgan County — 5
- Obion County — 2, 1 death
- Overton County – 4
- Perry County – 3
- Polk County – 3
- Putnam County – 55
- Roane County – 5
- Robertson County – 60
- Rutherford County – 161, 3 deaths
- Scott County – 3
- Sequatchie County – 2
- Sevier County – 16
- Shelby County – 766, 13 deaths
- Smith County – 3
- Stewart County — 2
- Sullivan County – 25, 1 death
- Sumner County – 335, 15 deaths
- Tipton County – 36
- Trousdale County — 11, 1 death
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 1
- Warren County – 1
- Washington County – 24
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 5
- White County – 2
- Williamson County – 260, 2 deaths
- Wilson County – 97
- Residents of other states/countries – 290
- Pending – 69
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.