3,802 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 65 deaths, 352 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 3,802 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, April 6. In addition, 65 people have died, and 352 are hospitalized. Another 356 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 10

Bedford County – 8

Benton County – 4

Bledsoe County – 3

Blount County – 38, 2 deaths

Bradley County – 23

Campbell County – 5

Cannon County – 7

Carroll County – 8

Carter County — 3

Cheatham County – 13

Chester County – 6

Claiborne County – 2

Clay County – 2

Cocke County – 1

Coffee County – 7

Cumberland County – 26

Davidson County – 819, 7 deaths

DeKalb County – 7

Dickson County – 24

Dyer County – 9

Fayette County – 21

Fentress County – 2

Franklin County – 14, 1 death

Gibson County – 12

Giles County – 3

Grainger County – 3

Greene County – 17, 1 death

Grundy County – 15

Hamblen County – 4

Hamilton County – 83, 9 deaths

Hardeman County — 6

Hardin County – 2

Hawkins County – 14, 1 death

Haywood County — 5

Henderson County — 1

Henry County — 5

Hickman County – 2

Houston County – 2

Humphreys County – 3

Jackson County – 3

Jefferson County – 7

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 119, 3 deaths

Lauderdale County – 5

Lawrence County – 4

Lewis County – 2

Lincoln County – 5

Loudon County – 13

Macon County – 11, 1 death

Madison County – 22

Marion County – 20, 1 death

Marshall County – 9

Maury County – 24

McMinn County – 3

McNairy County — 4

Meigs County – 2

Monroe County – 6

Montgomery County – 54, 1 death

Morgan County — 5

Obion County — 2, 1 death

Overton County – 4

Perry County – 3

Polk County – 3

Putnam County – 55

Roane County – 5

Robertson County – 60

Rutherford County – 161, 3 deaths

Scott County – 3

Sequatchie County – 2

Sevier County – 16

Shelby County – 766, 13 deaths

Smith County – 3

Stewart County — 2

Sullivan County – 25, 1 death

Sumner County – 335, 15 deaths

Tipton County – 36

Trousdale County — 11, 1 death

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 1

Warren County – 1

Washington County – 24

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 5

White County – 2

Williamson County – 260, 2 deaths

Wilson County – 97

Residents of other states/countries – 290

Pending – 69

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.