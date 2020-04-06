3,802 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 65 deaths, 352 hospitalizations

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 3,802 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, April 6. In addition, 65 people have died, and 352 are hospitalized. Another 356 have recovered.

April 6

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 10
  • Bedford County – 8
  • Benton County – 4
  • Bledsoe County – 3
  • Blount County – 38, 2 deaths
  • Bradley County –  23
  • Campbell County – 5
  • Cannon County – 7
  • Carroll County – 8
  • Carter County — 3
  • Cheatham County – 13
  • Chester County – 6
  • Claiborne County – 2
  • Clay County – 2
  • Cocke County – 1
  • Coffee County – 7
  • Cumberland County – 26
  • Davidson County – 819, 7 deaths
  • DeKalb County – 7
  • Dickson County – 24
  • Dyer County – 9
  • Fayette County – 21
  • Fentress County – 2
  • Franklin County – 14, 1 death
  • Gibson County – 12
  • Giles County – 3
  • Grainger County – 3
  • Greene County – 17, 1 death
  • Grundy County – 15
  • Hamblen County – 4
  • Hamilton County – 83, 9 deaths
  • Hardeman County — 6
  • Hardin County – 2
  • Hawkins County – 14, 1 death
  • Haywood County — 5
  • Henderson County — 1
  • Henry County — 5
  • Hickman County – 2
  • Houston County – 2
  • Humphreys County – 3
  • Jackson County – 3
  • Jefferson County – 7
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 119, 3 deaths
  • Lauderdale County – 5
  • Lawrence County – 4
  • Lewis County – 2
  • Lincoln County – 5
  • Loudon County – 13
  • Macon County – 11, 1 death
  • Madison County – 22
  • Marion County – 20, 1 death
  • Marshall County – 9
  • Maury County – 24
  • McMinn County – 3
  • McNairy County — 4
  • Meigs County – 2
  • Monroe County – 6
  • Montgomery County – 54, 1 death
  • Morgan County — 5
  • Obion County — 2, 1 death
  • Overton County – 4
  • Perry County – 3
  • Polk County – 3
  • Putnam County – 55
  • Roane County – 5
  • Robertson County – 60
  • Rutherford County – 161, 3 deaths
  • Scott County – 3
  • Sequatchie County – 2
  • Sevier County – 16
  • Shelby County – 766, 13 deaths
  • Smith County – 3
  • Stewart County — 2
  • Sullivan County – 25, 1 death
  • Sumner County – 335, 15 deaths
  • Tipton County – 36
  • Trousdale County — 11, 1 death
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 1
  • Warren County – 1
  • Washington County – 24
  • Wayne County – 2
  • Weakley County — 5
  • White County – 2
  • Williamson County – 260, 2 deaths
  • Wilson County – 97
  • Residents of other states/countries – 290
  • Pending –  69

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

