2 Madison County jail employees test positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff John Mehr confirmed Tuesday that two detention specialists have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Mehr said the two employees at the jail are currently being isolated, and the sheriff’s office is working with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department on contact tracing and who the two detention specialists may have had contact with.

Sheriff Mehr said the sheriff’s office is working with the health department and is following all the health department’s recommended guidelines, which come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

